Dave Matthews, My Morning Jacket and Train sign on for John Denver tribute set

Dave Matthews, My Morning Jacket, Train and Brandi Carlile are among the artists paying tribute to John Denver on “John Denver: The Music Is You.”

The album, out in February on Matthews” ATO Records, also features Sharon Van Etten, Kathleen Edwards, and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, all interpreting songs made famous by Denver, who died 15 years ago and remains best known for such hits as “Tale Me Home, Country Roads,” “Annie”s Song,” and “Rocking Mountain High,” which, according to the developing set list, no one has claimed yet. We suggest Zac Brown Band.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to environmental initiatives in Denver”s name.

Track Listing for John Denver: The Music Is You

“Take Me To Tomorrow” by Dave Matthews

“Leaving, on a Jet Plane” by My Morning Jacket

“Sunshine On My Shoulders” by Train

“Wooden Indian” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

“Some Days are Diamonds” by Amos Lee

(Song selection TBA) by Lucinda Williams

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by Brandi Carlile

“Back Home Again” by Old Crow Medicine Show

“Darcy Farrow” by Josh Ritter and Barnstar

“All of My Memories” by Kathleen Edwards

“Prisoners” by J Mascis and Sharon Van Etten

“Annie’s Song” by Brett Dennen and Milow

“Looking For Space” by Evan Dando

“Eagle and the Hawk” by Blind Pilot

“I Guess He”d Rather Be In Colorado” by Mary Chapin Carpenter

