David Attenborough Narrates The Olympics As A Nature Documentary

For over six decades, David Attenborough has used his dulcet tones to teach us about the animals who cohabit the Earth with us. But now he takes on his greatest challenge – the 2014 Winter Olympics. In league with the BBC, Attenborough parodies himself from the ‘Planet Earth’ series to tell us with placid, soothing words all about the wonder of the Sliding Curler species. Going forward, it should be required that all Olympic commentary be done in this style. Preferably by Attenborough or Morgan Freeman.