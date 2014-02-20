David Attenborough Narrates The Olympics As A Nature Documentary

02.20.14

For over six decades, David Attenborough has used his dulcet tones to teach us about the animals who cohabit the Earth with us. But now he takes on his greatest challenge – the 2014 Winter Olympics. In league with the BBC, Attenborough parodies himself from the ‘Planet Earth’ series to tell us with placid, soothing words all about the wonder of the Sliding Curler species. Going forward, it should be required that all Olympic commentary be done in this style. Preferably by Attenborough or Morgan Freeman.

Around The Web

TAGS2014 winter olympicsbbcCURLINGDavid AttenboroughPARODYSOCHIWINTER OLYMPICS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP