David Bowie denied No. 1 album on Billboard 200 again, this time by Bon Jovi

Six new albums debuted in the Billboard 200 top 10 this week, with Bon Jovi”s “What About Now” leading the way at No. 1. The set is the rock act”s fifth chart-topper, and it moved 101,000 copies in its first week.

That means David Bowie is yet again denied a No. 1, as his first album in a decade “The Next Day” starts at No. 2 with 85,000. The British rocker has never taken the top spot, though this sum is his best since Nielsen SoundScan started tracking data in 1991 and is his highest charting effort. His previous high-water mark came with 1976″s “Station to Station,” which peaked at No. 3.

Luke Bryan”s “Spring Break… Here to Party” slips No. 1 to No. 3 with 61,000, a 59% sales decrease.

Christian music set “Passion: Let the Future Begin,” a compilation from the 2013 Passion Conference, bows at No. 3. It features worship music leaders like Matt Redman, Chris Tomlin and more.

Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” falls No. 3 to No. 5 (43,000, -17%).

Mindless Behavior”s fresh “All Around the World” debuts at No. 6 with 37,000. Their first album, 2011″s “#1 Girl,” made it to No. 7 with 36,000.

Eric Claption”s “Old Sock” sees its start at No. 7, also with 37,000. This album is on the guitarist”s own imprint, his first since parting ways with Warner Bros. after 30 years.

The soundtrack and inspired-by set to “Sound City” – “Sound City: Reel to Real” – enters the chart at No. 8, with just shy of 37,000 units. The film”s director and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl performs new originals with artists like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Trent Reznor and Rick Springfield on the album.

Mumford & Sons” “Babel” descends No. 4 to No.9 (31,000, -13%) and Jimi Hendrix”s “People, Hell and Angels” slips No. 2 to No. 10 (30,000, -58%).

Album sales this week were up 2% over last week and down 1% compared to the same week last year. Album sales are down 7% for the year so far.