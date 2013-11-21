David Bradley joins Guillermo del Toro’s vampire series ‘The Strain’

11.21.13

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Strain” has a new professor.

Veteran British actor David Bradley will star as Professor Abraham Setrakian in the upcoming FX drama series “The Strain,” based on the trilogy of vampire books by del Toro and author Chuck Hogan. “Lost” vet Carlton Cuse is writing and producing the series.

Setrakian is a holocaust survivor and pawn shop owner who may hold the key to stopping an outbreak of vampirism in New York City. Meanwhile, a team of disease experts, led by Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”), investigates the phenomenon. 

FX recently ordered up 13 episodes of the series. 

Bradley replaces John Hurt (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), who was originally cast in the role.

“The Strain” also features Mia Maestro, Sean Astin, Kevin Durand, Natalie Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Richard Sammel, Robert Maillet, Jack Kesy, Ben Hyland, and Miguel Gomez.
Bradley”s extensive TV resume includes roles on “Game of Thrones,” “Doctor Who,” and “The Tudors.”  He also played Argus Filch in the “Harry Potter” films.

“The Strain” is scheduled to debut next July on FX. 

