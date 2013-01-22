David Fincher may direct ‘Gone Girl’ adaptation at Fox

01.22.13 6 years ago

David Fincher may be going from “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” to the “Gone Girl” at 20th Century Fox.

The director is in talks to helm the studio’s adaptation of the bestseller by Gillian Flynn. Reese Witherspoon is attached to produced along with her Pacific Standard partner Bruna Papandrea and Leslie Dixon. Flynn is writing the adaptation herself, according to Deadline

“Gone” centers around a young married woman who disappears after celebrating her wedding anniversary. Naturally, the husband is suspected. 

It’s not yet known if Witherspoon will also star in the film, or just produce. 

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee Fincher (“The Social Network”)  has been developing “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Captain Nemo” at Disney, and is also still in the mix for Sony’s “The Girl Who Played With Fire, ” the sequel to his 2011 film “Dragon Tattoo.”

He’s also among the names rumored to be connected to a “Star Wars” feature sometime in the future. He got an early career break as a camera assistant on 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

Flynn also has two other film projects on her slate; “Dark Places” will star Amy Adams, while “Sharp Objects” was recently optioned by Alliance Films. 
 

