David Guetta has the ‘perfect’ song for Miley Cyrus

DJ extraordinaire David Guetta has written a track that he thinks would be just perfect for Miley Cyrus.

While we imagine almost any DJ would like to have Cyrus on his album, Guetta”s track record suggests that he stands a better chance that most.

Backstage at Capital FM”s Summertime Ball in London, he told an interviewer, “Oh my God, we made a song, she would be so perfect for the song. We did it like two days ago. It”s such an obvious song for her. I”m like, “Wow, who could pull it off?” And she would be totally the one.”

The interviewer then uses a broadened hand gesture, as she asks, “Is it like really like a (opens her arms) type of track because Miley”s a bad girl, she just does what she wants.”

And then Guetta, as if he actually understood what that meant, nods and says, “It”s really like this.” You can watch their exchange here.

So…unless you understood the mind meld between Guetta and the interviewer, you”re probably like the rest of us with absolutely no idea of what just transpired other than Guetta has now put out into the universe that he has a song he”d like to collaborate with Cyrus on.

No word if Guetta managed to connect with Cyrus, who was also playing the festival. But given the success of 2011″s “Nothing But The Beat,” which included mega hits, “Without You,” featuring Usher, and “Titanium,” featuring Sia, Cyrus”s people may want to contact Guetta”s people.

Last week, Guetta released video for hardcore dance track “Blast Off,” featuring Australian DJ/songer Kaz James, which also includes some pretty heavy guitar riffs.