David Guetta samples Nancy Sinatra for new single with Skylar Grey: Listen

Quentin Tarantino re-popularized Nancy Sinatra”s 1966 song “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” in his “Kill Bill” movies and now David Guetta is capitalizing on its dreamy, western melody for his new single “Shot Me Down,” featuring Skylar Grey. Listen below.

Grey covers Sinatra”s vocals with her signature husky purr, while Guetta sticks to his typical hard-driving electro beats. The track begins with a big build up, but plummets into a nearly unaltered sample of the song, accompanied by chirps of “bang-pow” in the style of French pop. The styles don”t ever come together in this attempt at EDM banger-meets-classic country. For comparison, Sinatra”s original is included below.

No word on whether “Shot Me Down” will be included on Guetta’s sixth studio album, which is slated for release sometime this year. The track is available to stream or buy on Beatport