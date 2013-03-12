David O. Russell’s ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ follow-up gets a release date

03.12.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

When we laid out a slew of contenders for next year’s Oscar season recently, we left off David O. Russell’s currently untitled project revolving around the FBI’s ABSCAM public corruption investigation of the 1970s and early 1980s. The reason was we weren’t quite sure the film would make it out in time. Turns out, at least for now, that it will.

Sony Pictures has slated the film, formerly titled “American Bullshit,” for a December 13 limited release and a wide release on Christmas Day. The project reunites Russell with “Silver Linings Playbook” stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as “The Fighter” stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams with a little Jeremy Renner and Louis CK thrown in for good measure.

Sony has a full slate this year, from this to Bennett Miller’s “Foxcatcher” to George Clooney’s “The Monuments Men” to Paul Greengrass’s “Captain Phillips.” All are heavy-hitting films with stars and will demand a less ham-fisted approach than was offered to “Zero Dark Thirty” last season, that’s for sure.

If you missed that recent look ahead to the next season’s potential hopefuls, click through the gallery below.

