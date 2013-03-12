David O. Russell’s ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ follow-up gets a release date

When we laid out a slew of contenders for next year’s Oscar season recently, we left off David O. Russell’s currently untitled project revolving around the FBI’s ABSCAM public corruption investigation of the 1970s and early 1980s. The reason was we weren’t quite sure the film would make it out in time. Turns out, at least for now, that it will.
Sony Pictures has slated the film, formerly titled “American Bullshit,” for a December 13 limited release and a wide release on Christmas Day. The project reunites Russell with “Silver Linings Playbook” stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as “The Fighter” stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams with a little Jeremy Renner and Louis CK thrown in for good measure.
Sony has a full slate this year, from this to Bennett Miller’s “Foxcatcher” to George Clooney’s “The Monuments Men” to Paul Greengrass’s “Captain Phillips.” All are heavy-hitting films with stars and will demand a less ham-fisted approach than was offered to “Zero Dark Thirty” last season, that’s for sure.
This has to be considered a serious contender (at least on paper). Great cast, great story, and Russell’s on a roll. I can’t wait to see it.
Also, I will continue to think of this as “American Bullshit” even after they come up with a new title. That one’s too fun to dismiss.
Hands down, this is one of the three best (previously) unproduced screenplays I’ve ever read. I read it back in 2010 for another Oscar Winning Director who ultimately passed… ironically, that same week I was handed David O. Russell’s Pride & Prejudice & Zombies draft for same director… but this one was exceptional. Assuming O. Russell punches it up further, and with a near perfect cast (Bale is questionable in the part), this will be a big one.
Kris, Do you think all 3 of the big Sony/Coumbia releases (Monument’s Men, Foxcatcher, and American Bullshit) could land best picture nominations? Along with corresponding Best Director nominations for each? It seems like one film too many, but given Miller and Russell’s track records, as well as their clear love for Clooney, it seems plausible.
From here, anything’s possible.
Just think…by this time next year, we could be saying “Oscar nominee Steve Carell and Oscar nominee Louis CK”…amazing!