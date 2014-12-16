David Oyelowo joins Lupita Nyong’o in Brad Pitt-produced ‘Americanah’

Last year, Lupita Nyong”o stepped out from obscurity to wow crowds in “12 Years a Slave” and earn her first Oscar. 12 months later, supporting actor workhorse David Oyelowo is taking a similar jump, earning rave reviews for his role as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in “Selma.” The unexpected common link between the two performances? Brad Pitt and his production banner Plan B. Now, according to Variety, Pitt will play matchmaker for this critically acclaimed pair: They”ll star together in Plan B”s new indie film “Americanah.”

Based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie”s novel of the same name, the story follows a Nigerian immigrant couple surviving in their new home and struggling to keep their relationship together. Pitt is producing, along with Nyong”o and Andrea Calderwood. According to Variety, after having a positive experience working with Plan B on “Selma,” “Oyelowo jumped at the opportunity to board another project they were producing.”

The report indicates that the film has not locked down a writer and director and no production start date is set. Whoever inherits the project from Pitt's planning stages won't be disappointed with his or her cast.

For his work in “Selma,” Oyelowo recently earned a Golden Globe nomination. He”ll next be seen in “Captive” opposite Kate Mara and is set to appear in “Nina,” the Nina Simone biopic starring Zoe Saldana. After her Best Supporting Actress win at the 2014 Academy Awards, Nyong”o appeared on every magazine cover on the planet. She also nabbed roles in J.J. Abrams” recently-wrapped “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Foce Awakens” and Jon Favreau”s “The Jungle Book.”