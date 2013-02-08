B

Listen: Dawes flies high with new single, ‘From A Window Seat’

02.08.13 5 years ago

“When you don”t know where you”re going, any road will take you there,”  Dawes lead singer Taylor Goldsmith sings on the Southern California band”s bouncy “From A Window Seat,” the first single from the Jacquire King-produced “Stories Don”t End,” out April 9.

[More after the jump…]

The song, which chronicles a frequent flier”s first-person account as he views the country from 35,000 feet, has a train-like chugging, persistent beat, punctuated by a striking guitar solo during an instrumental bridge.

The story takes some interesting twists as the protagonist at first is observing his fellow passengers and the flight attendants, whose motioning toward the exits seems “more like a prayer or an ancient dance their bloodline reaches through,” but as the song progresses, his thoughts turn more inward. It”s a compelling story and one that even those who aren”t on planes nearly every week can relate to.

The song rolls along in a fairly consistent manner without the traditional verse/chorus structure, which makes it less dynamic than some of Dawes” previous work, but it has an almost hypnotic appeal as the steady beat lures the listener in.

Below is a recently- released trailer of the band recording “Stories Don’t End” in Asheville, N.C.

Around The Web

TAGSdawesFrom A Window SeatJacquire KingStories Dont EndTaylor Goldsmith

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP