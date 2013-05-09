‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ begins production

Twentieth Century Fox has announced that principal photography on their sequel to prequel “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” is underway. Andy Serkis is returning to the role of Caesar for “Dawn,” which takes place a decade after “Rise.”

Matt Reeves is directing the sequel which is looking at a May 23, 2014 release date. Outside of Serkis, the movie also features Gary Oldman, Judy Greer, Keri Russell, Jason Clarke, and more.

According to the official synopsis for “Dawn,” things are going to be coming to a head between Caesar’s group of genetically enhanced apes and the remnants of humanity. Specifically, the synopsis states:

A growing nation of genetically evolved apes led by Caesar is threatened by a band of human survivors of the devastating virus unleashed a decade earlier. They reach a fragile peace, but it proves short-lived, as both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine who will emerge as Earth”s dominant species.

Released in 2011, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” featured James Franco in addition to Serkis, and was directed by Rupert Wyatt. The film grossed over $176 million domestically and $481 million worldwide. Serkis was hailed for his motion-capture work in the movie and was nominated for a number of acting honors including a Critics Choice Award.