‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ director Matt Reeves will return for third film

#Judy Greer #James Franco
01.07.14 5 years ago

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” won’t be out for another six months, but 20th Century Fox and director Matt Reeves are reuniting for a third film in the film series. 

Reeves has already signed a directing deal, and the studio is making the threequel a top priority, according to Deadline.

Reeves will co-write the script with “Dawn” writer Mark Bomback, although writing deals are reportedly still being worked out.

“Dawn” takes place some eight years after 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” when Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes consolidate their power after a virus has wiped out the majority of humanity. 

“Dawn” stars Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keri Russell, and Judy Greer.

2011’s “Rise” earned $482 million worldwide, and “Dawn” is expected to follow suit. 

Reeves previously directed “Cloverfield” and “Let Me In.” 

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” opens July 11.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judy Greer#James Franco
TAGSANDY SERKISdawn of the planet of the apesGARY OLDMANjames francoJASON CLARKEJUDY GREERKERI RUSSELLKodi SmitMcPheeMATT REEVESRise of the Planet of the ApesTRAILER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP