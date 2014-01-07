‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ director Matt Reeves will return for third film

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” won’t be out for another six months, but 20th Century Fox and director Matt Reeves are reuniting for a third film in the film series.

Reeves has already signed a directing deal, and the studio is making the threequel a top priority, according to Deadline.

Reeves will co-write the script with “Dawn” writer Mark Bomback, although writing deals are reportedly still being worked out.

“Dawn” takes place some eight years after 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” when Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes consolidate their power after a virus has wiped out the majority of humanity.

“Dawn” stars Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keri Russell, and Judy Greer.

2011’s “Rise” earned $482 million worldwide, and “Dawn” is expected to follow suit.

Reeves previously directed “Cloverfield” and “Let Me In.”



“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” opens July 11.