‘Dead Island’ trailer a sensation, but is a movie next?

Yesterday, waaaaaaaaay down at the very bottom of The Morning Read, I ran a video that is a trailer for a new video game called “Dead Island.” I thought it was a nifty little mood piece, and that’s about all the thought I gave it.
It is genuinely amazing to me, then, to see just how much impact one dialogue-free video game ad can have. If you look at Twitter, “Dead Island” has been trending for the last 24 hours. If you go to Google and search, there are hundreds of news articles in the last 24 hours. Axis Animation, the Scottish production house that made the trailer, has become a big story today. I’m even hearing that the film rights to “Dead Island” have become a hot property based entirely on that one short spot.
Here’s how you know it’s huge: Devin Faraci has written a strongly-worded editorial dismissing it.
All of this for something that is essentially a zombie version of a Coldplay video. Why? What is it about internet culture that allows something that brief and, honestly speaking, inconsequential, to suddenly become an overnight phenomenon? I think the next big talent pool for feature film directors is not going to be from music videos or short films, but from video game cut scenes and from these moody sort of announcement videos that have become increasingly common in the gaming industry.
Remember the “Gears Of War” spot that used “Mad World”? The one directed by Joseph Kosinski, who went on to make “TRON: Legacy”? That seems to have set a template that we’re seeing followed now in film trailers as well as game trailers, this sort of no-dialogue, music-that-works-in-contrast-to-what-we-see, hyper-moody thing where you’re not even being sold story or characters. It’s just a feeling, and in the case of “Dead Island,” I’m curious how much the trailer even reflects the game. I don’t think we’re seeing anything from the actual game play, or even characters from the game itself.
Is it just because of the nature of the internet, where a 45 second video is easier to watch than something long-form? Is that why things like this go so viral so fast, and why they have become our daily cultural currency? For those of you who still haven’t seen it, here it is again:
All I would ask of Hollywood executives who are busy looking up the phone number for Axis Animation is that you remember… making me feel something in a 45-second spot and making me feel something for a full two hours are very different skill sets, and one depends solely on manipulation and shortcuts and a heavy heavy hand, while the other requires, in the best-case scenario, a full range of abilities.
“Dead Island” might turn out to be a very good game. It might be terrible. But this ad really has nothing to do with that. It is a stand-alone product, and judged just on the reaction to that, it kickstarted the conversation and did what it had to do for Techland, the Polish company developing the game. It’s just lunacy to assume it means anything beyond that. We have reached the age where the ad is a stand-alone product, and it’s strange to see how rabid people get about what is, at its heart, pure marketing.
And before you decide that you need to option the film rights to the game, how about actually playing it? Don’t assume that this trailer is what you’d be buying. It just seems like Hollywood overreacting based on a moment’s heat, and in the end, it sounds like the game is really just another riff on the survival horror genre we’ve seen a lot of in the last few years. That trailer isn’t enough to form the spine of a whole movie, and I have a feeling if someone does pony up before the game’s even out, this will end up as a big fat case of buyer’s remorse.
“Dead Island” will arrive on PS3, XBOX 360, PC and other formats later this year.
I like the piece as is. I consider it more like a short film then any trailer. I think it was really effective as a stand alone piece.
Now…jesus can Devin be a buzz kill. The man’s a great writer, but god do I disagree on so many things.
Yeah, he’s becoming the next Armond White. You read his advocates and it feels so forced, like his persona now is to only be a cranky contrarian to get hits.
Devin is such a dick. I hope I get the chance to invite him to a party so I can throw him out an hour later.
Furthermore, Drew, I don’t necessarily agree with you, either. I think this trailer has a very interesting concept and tone to it, and I can’t really blame movie execs for showing an interest in it. ‘The Walking Dead’ has shown us that zombie stories can have a very human side to them as well as a freak-out side, and this trailer demonstrated a very interesting utilization of that side of things.
I agree that the game does need to be played to see if it is any good in itself, but above that, the concept is a great one. The story told in this trailer isn’t a vast one, sure, but as a writer, I’m sure you would have to agree that it introduces a lot of ideas for story arcs and characters. I’d like to know more about who those people on vacation are. Don’t you?
I don’t mean to suggest that your opinion is wrong, but if you can’t envision a Lost/Walking Dead mashup based on the tidbits of character we’ve been given here, then I don’t think you’re looking hard enough. :)
Devin aside…there is nothing to see here. Zombie attack in Hawaii? So? Kid becomes a zombie and bites dad? Not only is that not a compelling movie, it’s hardly a compelling scene! There is no new idea presented here. No underlying theme that makes for a good horror film. Nothing. It does not introduce ‘a lot of ideas for story arcs’ any more than watching any zombie film or game would. What here suggests a reason to want to know more about these people? They’re people. They’re on vacation. Nothing to see here. Move along.
I didn’t mean a literal mashup. The setting of an island with some mysteries embedded into it (why exactly did everyone except the vacationers suddenly turn into zombies?) is really all I was hinting at when I mentioned Lost. Besides, Lindelof Tweeted that if they had done the zombie season, this is what it would’ve looked like. Doesn’t that count for anything? ;)
I’m joking with that last bit, but I just think you’re being a little hard on the idea of this game being expanded upon. Personally I think it’s a good foundation that a team of good writers could really build on and make into something resembling the classic horror movie experience that you’re talking about. Yes, this trailer has gotten a lot of hype, and while its rather bloodthirsty aesthetic might be a large part of that, I don’t think that’s the only reason. The setting of an idyllic resort in paradise is a great canvas on which to unleash a little horror movie hell. The idea of a supposedly perfectly safe environment being suddenly transformed into complete uncontrollable chaos seems like something a lot of people might share as a universally feared experience. Fear of the unknown, loss of control, all of that.
Boiled down, it’s a cool idea for a genre exercise with a bit of a twist to it that a group of the right people with a common goal could really make into something amazing. Really all I’m getting at.
The Best Game Trailer ever made. Simple as that.
I completely agree.
i agree as well. the amount of attention this is getting speaks volumes. i love ya, drew, but if you’re not seeing it, then maybe you’re just missing something that a LOT of other people are grokking.
Sorry, no.
“Mad World” is a better ad simply based on superior game graphics.
Halo: ODST is a vastly superior ad. Maybe the best ever. Halo 3 has several superior ads.
And, CoD4: MW cinematic trailer looks like a movie trailer – and it’s actually GAMEPLAY footage.
Is this a great ad? Yeah. And, it’s taken off obviously. But, simply the greatest ever? No way.
The COD trailer looks like an amateur spliced together some cutscenes from the game. Not good. Halo Reach had better adds than ODST or Halo 3. If by Mad World you mean the wii game, then you’re crazy. If you mean mad world as in the Gears trailer that uses that song, then maybe. But thats just because I like Gears.
The original trailer for the The Last Guardian is the best videogame trailer ever made. It’s certainly the most emotional, mainly due to the use of Carter Burwell’s Miller’s Crossing score.
Watch:
Watch:
I don’t know Drew….I’ve literally seen 1000s of game and movie trailers in my life….and this is just one of the best I’ve ever seen. I 100% agree that the trailer has nothing to do with the actual game, but damn that is some fine film making! Nothing in The Walking Dead made me “feel” that much
I agree with this. I’ve been reviewing games professionally for almost 10 years now and I don’t have an opinion on it one way or the other based on that trailer. I think taken by itself the trailer is an emotional knockout, but that’s it. Case closed, family and zombies dead, period. Don’t need to know their family history nor do I think an arc was established. It’s just a very well done, provocative ad.
The game itself could be a monstrous bore, especially if the focus on melee combat goes even remotely awry or feels repetitive an hour in. I also think it did more in two minutes than Walking Dead did in six episodes (well, five; the premier was awesome, after that it failed to hook me).
Everything you’ve said above is true. However, I very much doubt that gameplay, quality, story and character potential is the reason why any company would be looking to adapt this for film audiences…
Obviously it’s because this thing has errupted and after only a few days already has loads of recognition, a fanbase, mystery etc etc and all of that leads to potential dollars.
The bottom line is money and someone sees an opportunity here based on the reaction seen around the WORLD in only a few days. You can’t blame someone for digging for some good ol fashion gold.
I’m with Drew. I didn’t think it was all that special. I could see what they were trying to do, but I found it very irritatingly edited, and somewhat confusing at first. This was the point, I’m sure, but that’s another reason to be turned off by it.
I want to be intrigued and then entertained. I don’t want to be confused and then dismissive – but that’s what I was.
It felt try-hard, and I think it failed. I am amazed at how popular it has become and how people have been sucked in by it.
Plus the character models look like they’re yanked straight out of “Poser” with the suckiest cloth dynamics ever.
“Try-hard” might be the most irritating term ever invented. If you’re not going to try hard, then why even bother? Is that REALLY grounds for a negative dismissal?
Gamers are a hyper-reactive bunch and their presence on the internet is natural so I really feel like that accounts for a significant portion of this. The construction of this is not all that novel but it does plant a decent hook into people that like these survival horror games (and there are a ton of them). This is not unlike The Dark Knight going to #1 on IMDB if you catch my drift.
And while you didn’t find it particularly provacative Drew, zombie pop culture is so tortuous and unscary now that that is some of the grasping intent here and it apparently worked on some people.
I’m with you though.
I’m going to write the bare minimum to convey my feelings about this article: you sound kinda jaded, the film rights are a bad idea, film rights to novels have been sold based on less, and I’m surprised you spent that much time to write an article essentially saying “I don’t get it.”
I bet it would be a different story if instead of optioning the game they used the filmmakers behind the ad. I think they put together a clever little piece of intrigue. Not enough to make a movie out of, but a well-made micro-film all the same.
Note to Drew: The Coldplay video you’re referring to only went backwards. This one intercut backwards footage and regular footage, intertwining them and telling a comprehensible story in the process. If anything it was more like Memento.
So, I’m sorry you’re bitter and all, but this was a good trailer – who cares if the gameplay doesn’t match up? The cinematics probably will.