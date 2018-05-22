Marvel

(WARNING: Spoilers for Deadpool 2 will be found below.)

Deadpool 2 is packed with gags and unexpected cameos, and yet it’s a very svelte movie, with a running time just under two hours, compared to Avengers: Infinity War clocking in at over two and a half. Still, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t stuff left on the cutting room floor, and it appears we’ll be getting a look at it at some point.

Speaking to Cinemablend, director David Leitch revealed that about twenty minutes got cut out of the movie for theatrical release, mostly for the sake of making the tightest movie possible:

It was funny, because we shot… it was like an 83 day shoot, and it was a lot of material. But I kept telling the studio, and I kept telling Ryan, I’m like, ‘No, the director’s cut going to come in at like 2:12.’ And he’s like, ‘No way!’ And I’m like, ‘It is! It’s going to come in at 2:12. I want to make it tight.”

We can just imagine Deadpool running with that last line. Anyway, it turns out that there were two major sequences that got cut from the beginning of the movie: First, Deadpool tries a lot harder to live up to the first part of his name in a variety of violent and gory ways (while unsuccessfully attempting to commit suicide) in the first act, which was cut because, well, this movie is already pretty heavy on the splatstick. The second? Deadpool trying, and failing miserably, to clean up his act and fit in with the X-Mansion, including labeling his food and taking Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s extreme skepticism that he’s cleaned up his act. There’s also more Domino, which really they should have led with.

Just how we’ll see these bits remains an open question, but it likely will be on home video in some form. Until then, we’ll just have to settle for a lack of context for that soap dispenser joke.

