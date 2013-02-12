Demi Lovato teases new single ‘Heart Attack’ and talks ‘X Factor’ regrets

Demi Lovato’s new single “Heart Attack” will start streaming March 4, but fans can get a gander of it now. The former Disney star teased the high-octane song with a video posted today (Feb. 12), featuring close-ups of her face and chatter about how the as-yet-untitled album boasts “songs about the celebration of life and how rewarding it can be.”

The single artwork is now available too. “Heart Attack” will make its bow on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” along with an interview with the famed pop music host.

Perhaps listeners will also get a preview on Valentine’s Day Thursday, as she performs a special promotional concert at the Grove in Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. local time, for the new Topshop.

So it seems it’s back to the music biz, firmly, for Lovato. She spent part of 2012 focusing on her stint as a judge on “The X Factor,” a high-pressure job for a star who, at the time, was only recently released from rehab for personal issues, which included an eating disorder and cutting.

Speaking with Cosmo on Campus, Lovato said that jumping in that quickly may have not been the best move for her.

“I don’t think I was ready when I started on ‘The X Factor.’ In an ideal situation, I would have maybe waited a year or more [after coming out of treatment],” she told the magazine. “I dived into work really quickly and maybe that wasn’t the best idea at the time. But the place I am in today is so much better than I could have ever imagined, so I’m really glad.”

Lovato hasn’t said yet if she’ll be returning to the next season of the show.

Demi Lovato’s last album was 2011’s “Unbroken,” which yielded two hits: “Give Your Heart a Break” and “Skyscraper.” “Unbroken” peaked at No. 4 on The Billboard 200.