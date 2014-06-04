Dennis Miller and Seth Meyers Reflect on ‘Weekend Update’

#Seth Meyers #SNL
06.04.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

I've seen a few lists ranking the greatest “Weekend Update” anchors ever, and I have to concur with the majority: Dennis Miller is it. For six years he treated that “SNL” desk as a forum for the saltiest and harshest commentary, not to mention bizarre pop cultural references. I loved his relentlessness. Some prefer the detached approach of Norm MacDonald, but I'm more impressed with the thudding sarcasm of Mr. Miller, even if his political commentary these days is polarizing.

Here, Miller talks with Seth Meyer about the “Weekend Update” desk. I'd kind of kill to hear Dennis and Seth team up on a “Really?!” segment.

