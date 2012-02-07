Denzel Washington headed for more action in ‘2 Guns’ opposite Mark Wahlberg

Denzel Washington just can’t seem to get enough action these days. With the release of “Safe House” only days away, the prolific actor has now signed on to star in another action-thriller entitled “2 Guns”, which already has Mark Wahlberg attached to play the other lead. Based on a graphic novel by Steven Grant, the crime film will center on a DEA agent and an undercover naval intelligence officer who begin unknowingly investigating each other as they both scheme to steal money from the Mob. No word yet on which actor will play which part.

The news was broken by Deadline.

“2 Guns” will reunite Wahlberg with filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur, who recently directed him in the #1 box-office hit “Contraband”, which has so far grossed over $62 million domestically on a reported $25 million budget. The film will be distributed by Universal in the U.S.

Washington’s last film to hit the big screen was “Unstoppable”, the Tony Scott-directed runaway train thriller co-starring “Star Trek” actor Chris Pine. That film managed nearly $170 million worldwide, though in context of its bloated $100 million budget it suddenly doesn’t sound quite so impressive. Nevertheless, outside of Liam Neeson it’s hard to think of another actor in Washington’s age range who continues to carve out a niche as a bona fide action star.

Did you enjoy “Contraband”? Looking forward to seeing Wahlberg and Washington square off on the big screen? Give us your thoughts in the comments!