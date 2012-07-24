Denzel Washington seals the deal to play ‘The Equalizer’

Denzel Washington is finally ready to play “The Equalizer.”

While the film has been in talks for some time, Sony has officially confirmed Washington’s involvement and a start date for the production. The film is set to start shooting in April, most likely in Boston.

“The Equalizer” centers on a solitary ex-military man with a troubled past who turns his unique skill set into vigilantism, in order to help ordinary people out of troublesome situations.

The original CBS show aired from 1985 to 1989, and starred Edward Woodward. It was was created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

Deadline is reporting that the studio is considering directors including Pierre Morel (“Taken”), Nicolas Winding Refn (“Drive”), Gavin O”Connor (“Warrior”) and Gareth Evans (“The Raid”). Richard Wenk (“The Expendables 2”) is adapting the screenplay.

Washington recently scored a hit with “Safe House,” and will soon star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed “Flight,” followed by “2 Guns” with Mark Wahlberg.