Denzel Washington seals the deal to play ‘The Equalizer’

07.24.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Denzel Washington is finally ready to play “The Equalizer.”

While the film has been in talks for some time, Sony has officially confirmed Washington’s involvement and a start date for the production. The film is set to start shooting in April, most likely in Boston.

“The Equalizer” centers on a solitary ex-military man with a troubled past who turns his unique skill set into vigilantism, in order to help ordinary people out of troublesome situations.

The original CBS show aired from 1985 to 1989,  and starred Edward Woodward. It was was created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

Deadline is reporting that the studio is considering directors including Pierre Morel (“Taken”), Nicolas Winding Refn (“Drive”), Gavin O”Connor (“Warrior”) and Gareth Evans (“The Raid”). Richard Wenk (“The Expendables 2”) is adapting the screenplay.

Washington recently scored a hit with “Safe House,” and will soon star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed “Flight,” followed by “2 Guns” with Mark Wahlberg.

Around The Web

TAGSDENZEL WASHINGTONTHE EQUALIZER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP