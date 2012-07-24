Denzel Washington seals the deal to play ‘The Equalizer’

Denzel Washington is finally ready to play “The Equalizer.”
While the film has been in talks for some time, Sony has officially confirmed Washington’s involvement and a start date for the production. The film is set to start shooting in April, most likely in Boston.
“The Equalizer” centers on a solitary ex-military man with a troubled past who turns his unique skill set into vigilantism, in order to help ordinary people out of troublesome situations.
The original CBS show aired from 1985 to 1989, and starred Edward Woodward. It was was created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.
Deadline is reporting that the studio is considering directors including Pierre Morel (“Taken”), Nicolas Winding Refn (“Drive”), Gavin O”Connor (“Warrior”) and Gareth Evans (“The Raid”). Richard Wenk (“The Expendables 2”) is adapting the screenplay.
Washington recently scored a hit with “Safe House,” and will soon star in the Robert Zemeckis-directed “Flight,” followed by “2 Guns” with Mark Wahlberg.
I supposed as long as the character’s name isn’t Robert McCall, I guess I can deal with it.
I know that this has been in the works for a long time (Russell Crowe, anyone?) but I think this is a terrible idea for a one-shot movie. This is about a guy who’s trying to atone for his sins and regain his humanity, one “equalization” at a time; it was MEANT for multi-episodic television. A two-hour movie simply makes the guy a vigilante for hire; he does the single job and the movie’s over. Hiring any of those “action” directors just makes it more generic, to my mind, and to me, Robert McCall was one of the most complex and fascinating characters EVER on television — but it took hours and hours to chip away at it.
On the other hand, whoever thought that a great one-shot movie of “The Fugitive” could be made, so…