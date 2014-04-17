Denzel Washington stands tall in first ‘Equalizer’ poster

04.17.14 4 years ago

Take heed, evildoers — here comes “The Equalizer.”

Denzel Washington casts a long shadow in the simple, classy first poster for the upcoming thriller based on the 1980s TV series of the same name. 

Reuniting with his “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua, Washington plays a former intelligence officer who turns to vigilantism after growing frustrated with corrupt law enforcement. When he lends his expert aid to a teen prostitute (“Kick-Ass' star Chloë Grace Moretz), he finds himself facing down the Russian mob.

Check out the poster here:

“The Equalizer” is based on the CBS series which starred Edward Woodward and ran from 1985 to 1989. It also had a kick-ass theme song.

The new version also stars Marton Csokas, Melissa Leo, Robert Wahlberg and Haley Bennett.

“The Equalizer” opens September 26.

