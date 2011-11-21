Depeche Mode’s Martin L. Gore and Vince Clarke reunite for VCMG

If the creativity they expressed in coming up with their band name is any indication, we”re a little worried about what we may get from Vince Clarke and Martin L. Gore”s reunion effort.

The two original members of Depeche Mode are working together under the new moniker VCMG and plan to release a series of EPs starting Nov. 30. Clarke left Depeche Mode after the British electronic band”s 1981 debut, “Speak and Spell,” and went on to form Yaz with Alison Moyet, and, more recently, Erasure with Andy Bell. Gore, who took over primary song duties following Clarke”s departure, has stayed in Depeche Mode for its entire run, along with fellow founding members vocalist Dave Gahan and keyboardist Andy Fletcher.

The duo are crafting a techno album. “Out of the blue, I got an email from Vince just saying, ‘I”m interested in making a techno album. Are you interested in collaborating”?” Gore said in a press release, reports Rolling Stone. Apparently the answer was yes, as “Spock,” the first effort will be here by month”s end exclusively via dance music site Beatport and then available through all participating retailers Dec. 13.

 

