‘Descendants,’ ‘Artist’ and ‘Rango’ have an ACE up their sleeve

The 62nd annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing achievement in film editing, were held this evening, and the big surprise came in the drama category. Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants” beat out fellow Best Picture nominees “Hugo,” “Moneyball” and “War Horse,” as well as the slickly cut (by last year’s Oscar winners) “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” for the award.
Meanwhile, “The Artist” predictably took the comedy/musical prize, besting “Bridesmaids,” “Midnight in Paris,” “My Week with Marilyn” and “Young Adult.” And “Rango” beat out “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Puss in Boots” for the animated prize. (I might have gone with the former instead, as Michael Kahn’s work there was really a virtue and part of the film’s identity. But I’m happy I’m such a fan of both of those films this year and any success either gets is fine by me.)
But getting back to “The Descendants,” what does it mean for Oscar? Well, it means editors are in love with the work done on the film, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that translates throughout the Academy all that much. I’d still wager the Oscar race is between “Hugo” and “The Artist,” the latter likely taking the prize in the end.
As previously announced, Payne received ACE’s Filmmaker of the Year Award (which was presented by editor Kevin Tent and “Election” star Reese Witherspoon), so it all made for a nice pick-me-up for his film. “The Descendants” has been suffering a bit of an awards hangover following a great night at the Golden Globes last month, coming up empty-handed at all guild awards ceremonies as of late. Perhaps it’ll add to this newfound momentum tomorrow night with a WGA victory in the adapted screenplay category.
In addition to all of that, Clint Eastwood was on hand to present a Career Achievement Award to his frequent collaborator, Joel Cox. Cox has worked with Eastwood ever since 1976’s “The Enforcer” and “The Outlaw Josey Wales” (most recently on “J. Edgar”) and won an Oscar for 1992’s “Unforgiven.” TV editor Douglas Ibold also received a career achievement honor.
As I’ve said elsewhere, they got Musical Comedy right.
Michael Kahn losing any of his nominations is a joke.
And you know what? Rio had amazing editing. Seriously.
Case in point:
[www.youtube.com]
I have a question that has been bothering me for a while. How come “The Artist” competed at the globes and most of the guilds in the Comedy/Musical category. Because after seeing the film I find it completley odd that “The Descendants” is adress as a Drama (rightly so) and “The Artist” a comedy, when the former is way more funny.
I had the same thoughts after I saw them, but I think it mostly has to do with the overall tones of the films. “The Descendants,” in the end, has a rather heavy and deeply emotional effect. “The Artist,” on the other hand, is relatively lightweight and bouncy. I certainly feel neither one is straight drama or straight comedy, but a good mix of the two.
The Descendants did have a great “comic” editing despite it being a veritable dramatic film.
Okay, am I missing something? “The Descendants” is a finely edited film, but clearly I’m not understanding what makes it so exemplary, especially over the much more deserving (in my opinion) “Moneyball.”
Kevin Tent is an extremely underrated and talented editor, and I’m happy he’s getting the recognition he deserves, but “The Descendants” is his weakest work to date.
The Descendents?? I’m sorry but Moneyball and Dragon Tattoo are so many leagues above the rest of the competition in that category it’s not even funny.
IMO the fact that “The Descendants” won with “Hugo” is meaningfull. “Hugo” also did not win anything IMPORTANT so far – it lost PGA, DGA, it wasn’t nominated for SAG award, it lost ACE and ASC. IMO it means that they are not in love with HUGO (despite it’s eleven nominations). It probably won’t win WGA today (on contrary to THE DESCENDANTS). IMO it means that Scorsese CAN’T suprisingly win with Hazanavicius and that HUGO can’t win adapted screenplay – if the movie isn’t LOVED by all. But it still can take 5 awards (art direction, sound, sound editing, visual effects and cinematography).
Well, this suddenly makes my Oscar pick in the category much easier. The Artist it is.
^ That’s what it makes me feel, as well (a win for The Artist). But it also shows me, as ‘SOMEONE’ said above, that Hugo may not be as powerful vs. The Artist as I anticipated.
Descendants was a good movie and all, but wow, that was a very uninspired choice for best film editing in a drama. Seeing that Dragon Tattoo (my personal favourite editing job of the year) doesn’t have any chance of winning, I’m hoping The Artist takes it, for the solid work.