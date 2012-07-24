‘Despicable Me’ minions to get their own movie

The Minions from “Despicable Me” are back — and it looks like they’ll be in charge this time.

The breakout “stars” of Illumination Entertainment and Universal’s 2010 animated hit were the little, goggle-wearing henchmen known as “the Minions,” who aided Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) in his quest to be the best bad guy in the world.

Not only will audiences see more of them in the upcoming sequel, but Deadline is reporting that Universal is planning a Minions feature for sometime in 2014.

The new film will include established characters from “Despicable Me” and new characters, but will focus on the Minions’ interactions with the human world. Since they don’t really speak any recognizable words, it will be interesting to see who the studio ends up casting for the lead roles.

The script is being written by Brian Lynch (“Hop”) while Pierre Coffin (who co-directed “Despicable Me”) and Kyle Balda will direct.

“Despicable Me 2,” which features the voices of Carell, Russell Brand, Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig and Al Pacino, opens July 3, 2013.