Dexter Morgan is HitFix’s World Series of Monsters MVP

The San Francisco Giants may have taken MLB's World Series crown on Wednesday night, but HitFix's inaugural World Series of Monsters came to an end, appropriately, on Halloween. Your Most Valuable Monster? Over 800,000 votes later and none other than the devious psychopath Dexter Morgan of the now classic Showtime series “Dexter” won the MVM, the Most Valuable Monster of them all.

The first week set the stakes with readers voting for a starting team including Beetlejuice in Left Field, “An American Werewolf in Paris'” David Kessler in Center Field, those hard to kill Xenomorphs from “Alien” in Right Field, the legendary Freddy Krueger at Shortstop, Bram Stoker's Dracula at Third Base, “The Omen's” Damien at Second Base, Frankenstein's Monster at First Base, Pennywise catching at Home, “Underworld's” Selene as the Designated Hitter and The Shark from “Jaws” in the Bullpen. Dexter was voted starting pitcher showing just how important pitching really is when you get to the playoffs.

Dexter easily won the MVM with 35.% of the vote. Xenomorphs came in second with 23.2% and Freddy Krueger was a distant third with 10.4%.

What did you think of this year's World Series of Monsters? Share your thought and suggestions in the comment section below.