‘Dexter’ producer blames Showtime for series finale: They wouldn’t let us kill him

(CBR) Frustrated with that “Dexter” finale? Disappointed the title character made it out alive? If it”s any consolation, just know this: The serial killer”s death was never on the table, due to a mandate from Showtime.

“They won”t let us kill him,” “Dexter” producer John Goldwyn told Vulture. “Showtime was very clear about that. When we told them the arc for the last season, they just said, ‘Just to be clear, he”s going to live.” There were a lot of endings discussed because it was a very interesting problem to solve, to bring it to a close. People have a relationship with “Dexter,” even if it doesn”t have the size and ferocity of the fan base for “Breaking Bad.” But it has a very core loyal following.”

Showtime demanding Dexter”s continued survival raises the question: Was it even possible for the show to have a satisfying ending? And what does the network have planned for the franchise”s future, considering the mandate to keep Dexter alive?

