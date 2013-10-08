‘Dexter’ producer blames Showtime for series finale: They wouldn’t let us kill him

(CBR) Frustrated with that “Dexter” finale? Disappointed the title character made it out alive? If it”s any consolation, just know this: The serial killer”s death was never on the table, due to a mandate from Showtime.
“They won”t let us kill him,” “Dexter” producer John Goldwyn told Vulture. “Showtime was very clear about that. When we told them the arc for the last season, they just said, ‘Just to be clear, he”s going to live.” There were a lot of endings discussed because it was a very interesting problem to solve, to bring it to a close. People have a relationship with “Dexter,” even if it doesn”t have the size and ferocity of the fan base for “Breaking Bad.” But it has a very core loyal following.”
Showtime demanding Dexter”s continued survival raises the question: Was it even possible for the show to have a satisfying ending? And what does the network have planned for the franchise”s future, considering the mandate to keep Dexter alive?
Copyright © 2013 Comic Book Resources. Reprinted with permission. All rights reserved.
Brody must live
Dexter must live.
Showtime has me worried.
The Homeland people have repeatedly said it’s not a directive from Showtime that Brody must must live, it’s a pure Homeland decision. Wheteher that;s absolutely truthful or not I don’t know, but they’re on the record as that.
Showtime will never be able to compete with AMC or HBO if this is the way they’re running things. If after 8 seasons, they can’t even trust the showrunners to tell the story they want to tell, then they should stop trying to pretend they are a source for real drama and just start cranking out CSI-esque procedurals/soft-core porn. There’s nothing edgy, exciting, or interesting about a TV show with this kind of executive interference.
This seems contrary to their statements right after the finale aired where they were so happy to pat themselves on the back for what they thought was a job well done.
I don’t buy this. After the gigantic hit this was for Showtime, the producers had the leverage. If they wanted to kill him, they would have done it and not filmed an alternative ending. I doubt Showtime would have reshot it, because the fan backlash that would have erupted after word leaked would have been disastrous.
Clearly the producers have no problem pointing fingers at Showtime.
I think this is just sour grapes after Breaking Bad went out with cheer and Dexter ended with a shoulder shrug. It’s like the producers are saying, “We could have written a great finale too, if we had been allowed to.” That’s pretty lame.
Did you have to reveal such spoilerific info in the title, which was blurted out above every Hitfix article as a banner link?
Many of us are waiting for the dvd release and were avoiding clicking on Dexter articles so as not to get spoiled, but there you go and make it impossible not to see the biggest spoiler. Thanks for nothing.
Mind you, I’m carefully not reading this article, just clicked on it to complain in the comment section about the title and banner teasers…
I mean, just “Producers blame Showtime for Dexter Finale” would have gotten you just as many clicks on the article, surely. Honestly, this sucks…
I’m in the same boat and it’s something of a shame.
If it’s any consolation the article didn’t really add anything beyond the heading in spoilage, so I’d not fret watching it.
Bummer though – that said, as an Australian who usually gets TV or film releases with some delay, and as someone who usually catches TV shows these days on DVD, I’m pretty used to having a spoiler put out there for me before I see it.
The headline spoils literally zero things that DID happen in the finale.
It spoils one thing that *didn’t* happen.
But it makes no mention of Harrison’s killing spree, Jamie’s triplets, Quinn’s election as mayor, the failure of Angel’s restaurant, zombie Matsuka or any of the awesome things that happen in the “Dexter” finale.
-Daniel
Why try to justify an obvious mistake that angers some of your website’s loyal users Dan? It definitely does spoilt something very big that DOES happen in the finale. He lives.
Considering how atrocious the finale (and most of the season) was, trust me when I tell you this is nothing to be bummed about finding out. It contains literally zero worthy surprises and, frankly, they never even put Dexter in nearly enough peril that you would think this was a real possibility anyway. Knowing he isn’t killed does nothing to detract from the experience.
Not to pile on, however I agree. If this had been in the comments of an article before the finale aired, it would have been ill-received and likely removed. In this case, it is in the headline, thus fairly impossible to miss.
I also think, as Nick pointed out, it definitely spoils something that did happen. Basically that Dexter lives. That knowledge alone is sure to kill any tension over Dexter being in any real danger. Yes, the journey is more important than the destination, and in this case most are in agreement both pretty much suck. Still, putting it in the headline that Showtime would not let then kill Dexter directly tells you at least one thing that happens, while pretty heavily implying a bunch of other things not happening. It is still a spoiler, and kind of a big one even after-the-fact of the finale airing.
-Cheers
There was so much wrong with the final season of Dexter that I don’t think killing him at the end would have made much of a difference.
Actually, the best “fake” ending I ever read for Dexter was Deb visiting a still-living Dexter in Argentina. She chats with her brother, now living a normal life, but then spots a large set of very sharp, professional knives on display.
“Dexter, you’re not?…”
“I told you Deb, I’m a chef now.”
Dexter winks at the camera.
Cut to black. Collect Emmys.
Even if that is true – why on earth make him a lumberjack? Smells like sour grapes.
Pretty unprofessional to blame your shortcomings on someone else. Even if Showtime demanded Dexter’s survival, they didn’t demand a sub-par ending. The story could have seen a hundred different endings in which Dexter survived that would have been stronger than the one written. Stop blaming someone else and either be proud of what you wrote or admit you dropped the ball.
The ending should’ve been like this: Hannah sees the news report of Dexter’s death. She looks up to wipe a tear and sees Dexter sitting at a table near hers, holding a newspaper. He waves. THE END.
That would have been fun. I half-expected that whenever they had Hannah watching the news.
Honestly, I would have been fine with Dexter living, or dying. The surrounding circumstances are what bothered me. It seemed troubling to me that, after all he had done to keep Harrison, he would just turn him over. Or, for that matter, after finally becoming human, he would just throw it all away. Yes, by my rationale you end up with a pretty straight-forward happy ending (except for what happened to Deb). However, that is really the only one that makes sense (to me at least) for Dexter to do. I mean, if he stops being a serial killer, that erases the one huge thing that always made people close to him at risk in the first place.
Going off into the wild to be a lumberjack in isolation? That was not the fault of not being able to kill Dexter.
-Cheers
The ending like this would make more sense because Dexter faked his death to be with Hannah and Harrison, and so that everyone in Miami wouldn’t come after him about Debra. So in this way Dexter would’ve totally thrown his past life away to start a new one with his new family. Too bad the producers just couldn’t see it .
Maybe Showtime told you “Just to be clear, there is no hair coloring and other common logic buts..t”?
Maybe Showtime told you “Just to be clear, there is no hair coloring and other common logic buts..t”??
Maybe Showtime told you “Just to be clear, there is no hair coloring and other common logic buts..t”??
I dont have a problem with Dexter being alive but why did they kill of Deb in such a pointless way . They also they made Dexter look like a coward with no way to redeem himself.
There was no problem with Dexter living through the finale, but the way in which it happened was weak. The story construction for his survival was never laid out and the last season as a whole was very disappointing.
The writers became so lazy and complacent after the John Lithgow season and the death of Dexter’s wife. I hung in there, hoping things would get better, but it never did, and the finale was a real let down.
I agree with Joe, although I liked the storylines with Lumen and Hannah the magic seemed to be missing after the “Trinity” season.
I say Dexter is dead and its his secret twin brother Chester who is a logger……I mean really the whole last two seasons were pretty lame, I never for a moment thought “son of Gump” was a killer (believable) and the whole secret son who survived a fire 30 years ago popping up to see his mommy…..pleeeeese. One of my favorite shows of all time sure went out with a wimper. Just not Dexter like….
The end was great until Dex survived that storm. I think it was such a bad choice to let a character live in seclusion and pain when we’ve grown close to Dex.
Killing Dexter would have been the easy way out. The writers and producers lost all creativity in season 8.
Ok, so let’s say it’s Showtime’s fault that Dexter becomes a lumberjack. Who do they blame for the rest of the finale (no disguises for Hannah, bounty hunter doesn’t recognize killer who’s all over the news, Deb dies off camera, Dexter believes Hannah will take care of Harrison)? And after that, who gets blamed for one-dimensional supporting characters? Or the lack of villains that actually worry the viewer?
Like it was ‘Dexter is living’ that made the 8 season crap and the finale super-crap!
It was pure crap by crappy writers. Crap.
They need to bring back Deb from the dead. All they hafe to say is a fishing boat found her, and helped her back to the shore.