‘Dexter’s’ Jennifer Carpenter is returning to cable in USA’s ‘Stanistan’

#Frozen #Dexter
09.03.14 4 years ago

“Dexter”s” Jennifer Carpenter is returning to cable in USA”s “Stanistan”
She”ll play a public affairs officer in an American compound in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Stanistan.

“Frozen” special doesn”t do much for ABC
“The Story Of Frozen: Making A Disney Animated Classic” was down from last week”s airing of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Syfy orders Arthur C. Clarke”s “Childhood”s End”
The six-hour miniseries is based on Clarke”s 1953 story about a peaceful alien invasion that leads to “decades of apparent utopia under indirect alien rule, at the cost of human identity and culture.”

Click Read Full Post For More

LeVar Burton is publishing his 1st children”s book
“The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm,” co-written by the “Reading Rainbow” star, is due out Oct. 7.

“New Girl” books “Children Hospital”s” Erinn Hayes
She”ll play a love interest for Coach.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen#Dexter
TAGSDexterFROZENJENNIFER CARPENTERLevar BurtonNEW GIRL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP