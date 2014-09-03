“Dexter”s” Jennifer Carpenter is returning to cable in USA”s “Stanistan”

She”ll play a public affairs officer in an American compound in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Stanistan.

“Frozen” special doesn”t do much for ABC

“The Story Of Frozen: Making A Disney Animated Classic” was down from last week”s airing of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Syfy orders Arthur C. Clarke”s “Childhood”s End”

The six-hour miniseries is based on Clarke”s 1953 story about a peaceful alien invasion that leads to “decades of apparent utopia under indirect alien rule, at the cost of human identity and culture.”

LeVar Burton is publishing his 1st children”s book

“The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm,” co-written by the “Reading Rainbow” star, is due out Oct. 7.

“New Girl” books “Children Hospital”s” Erinn Hayes

She”ll play a love interest for Coach.