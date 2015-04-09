Did you know there’s an entire book of ‘Tomorrowland’ spoilers available?

I have moments from the last 17 years of doing this job that I regret, and in most cases, it's simply a matter of degrees. I try to approach most things from a place of no malice at all, but occasionally, even the best intentions land completely wrong. The way I typically realize I've made someone upset is when I get the e-mail or the phone call saying, “Oh, man, did you make me upset.”

I have enormous fondness for Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof, as well as the cast of “Tomorrowland,” and when I wrote a piece in which I broke some of the first details of the story, I wasn't trying to ruin the film. I was just excited to finally have some sense of what they were up to. I definitely irked them, though, and since then, I've done my best to just wait until Disney put out whatever they were going to put out.

Now we're a little over a month away from the release of the film and you can go pick up “Before Tomorrowland,” a book written largely by Jeff Jensen, which is why it makes perfect sense that “Entertainment Weekly” has a big preview piece up right now. After all, Jensen was an EW reporter, and it was his passionate, in-depth coverage of “Lost” that brought he and Lindelof into each other's orbit. Jensen was a mythology superfreak, and it appears that's the job he had on “Tomorrowland,” creating and shepherding the dense backstory that he, Bird, and Lindelof created.

You may not literally learn what happens in “Tomorrowland,” but clearly you'll learn everything you need to know about the city where much of the movie is set and Plus Ultra, a mysterious organization at the center of things. I just bought the book for Kindle, and I'm guessing the boys and I will read it together before the film starts screening.

Here's the full article so you can learn as much as you want.

“Tomorrowland” is in theaters May 22, 2015.