Dimension bringing ‘How to Defeat Your Own Clone’ to the big screen

07.05.11 7 years ago

Dimension Films has acquired the rights to the futuristic comedy guidebook “How to Defeat Your Own Clone,” written by Kyle Kurpinski and Terry D. Johnson.  

In the near future, clones become commonplace household accessories, where they are treated as slaves. The clones revolt (surprise!) and defeat their former masters. In this new world where Clones dominate, a man named Ethan attempts to turn the tide of the war back in favor of humans against their physically superior clone counterparts.  

Ed Ricourt will adapt the script. Ricourt’s “Now You see Me” is currently in pre-production, starring Jesse Eisenberg and to be directed by Louis Letterier (“Incredible Hulk”).  

No director has been attached to “Clone” yet.

The film will be produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson, with Gotham Group’s Peter McHugh acting as Executive Producer.

“I”m excited to be working with Gotham and Ed Ricourt and feel this story has a fun and unique take on cloning that will be an entertaining movie for audiences,” said Dimension’s Bob Weinstein.

“When I first found this book, I knew it had amazing potential for an exciting and unique film, and Ed Ricourt has delivered upon that potential.  As a producer, I couldn’t be more energized to be in business with Bob and my former colleagues at TWC/Dimension.  This is the right home for this movie,” said Robinson.

