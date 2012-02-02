Dimension hires writer to pen ‘Short Circuit’ remake

Dimension Films has hired young writer Matt Lieberman to pen their upcoming remake of “Short Circuit”, the 1986 family hit about an experimental robot who gains sentience after being electrocuted in a lab accident. The film is being directed by Tim Hill, who helmed such recent classics as “Alvin and the Chipmunks” and the animated Easter Bunny movie “Hop”.

“Dimension has had great success with the ‘Spy Kids’ family series which grossed over $500 million worldwide,” said Weinstein Company co-chairman Bob Weinstein in a statement. “We are looking for ‘Short Circuit’ to be our next family franchise and are excited to be working with Matt Lieberman and Tim Hill, who has had great International success with ‘Hop’ and ‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’.”

Totally!

Lieberman’s only feature writing credit to date is the pun-happy direct-to-DVD sequel “Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief” starring Kyla Pratt and Peter Coyote. Luckily he’s a recent graduate of the Disney writer’s program, so I’m sure he’s improved since then.

Shooting on the film is scheduled for the end of this year, with Dimension aiming for a Summer 2013 release.

So, just how excited are you for this remake of the minor family classic starring Ally Sheedy and Steve Guttenberg? Sound off in the comments!

