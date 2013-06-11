Director Jon M. Chu re-ups for ‘G.I. Joe 3’

The “G.I. Joe” franchise is staying in business with Jon M. Chu.

The director, whose “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” has powered its way to a $365 million gross since its April release, is currently making a deal with the studios to reprise his role on the upcoming third installment in the series, according to Deadline. “Retaliation” grossed slightly over $120 million Stateside but really raked it in overseas, with 2/3 of its current gross coming from foreign markets.

Chu’s previous credits include the second and third installments in the “Step Up” franchise and the concert film “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.”

