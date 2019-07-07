‘Far From Home’ Director Jon Watts On Who He’d Choose For The Next Spider-Man Villain

Senior Entertainment Writer
07.07.19

Sony

Warning, there are huge spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ coming up.

Spider-Man: Far From Home leaves us on a cliffhanger as Mysterio had one last trick up his sleeve: framing Spider-Man for some heinous acts, then revealing Peter’s secret identity through J. Jonah Jameson’s conspiracy web show. (You can read director Jon Watts talking all about the return of J.K. Simmons right here.)

So, what now? In the comics, Peter’s identity being revealed to the world was part of Civil War, which obviously is already a Marvel movie. Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has some ideas where this story should go next, but he’s not really saying in case they might actually happen. “If I have my way?,” asks Holland, “I was talking with Jon Watts and [producer] Amy Pascal last night, and both of them are very excited about it, so I don’t want to talk about it in case it becomes a reality.”

Around The Web

TAGSJON WATTSSpider-Man: Far From HomeTom Holland

Listen To This

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP