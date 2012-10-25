Director Matthew Vaughn exits ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

There’s been a significant shake-up in the world of mutants.
“X-Men: First Class” writer-director Matthew Vaughn has reportedly left the upcoming sequel, “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” just weeks before filming was scheduled to begin.
The film’s producer Bryan Singer, who directed the first two “X-Men” films (Brett Ratner directed “X-Men 3: The Last Stand”) and acted as a consultant on “First Class” is rumored to be returning to the director’s chair for “Future Past,” according to Deadline.
While some of the continuity of the 1960s-set “First Class” seemed to clash with that of the first three “X-Men” films, adapting the celebrated “Days of Future Past” storyline offers the studio a chance to mix events and characters from both timelines. It therefore could work for Singer to step back into the director’s chair, however Vaughn’s departure is still a huge surprise.
“X-Men” star Patrick Stewart previously hinted that he’ll reprise his role as Professor X in the film, possibly alongside James McAvoy as his younger self.
The sequel is scheduled to start shooting in January, allowing co-star Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) to wrap filing on “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and the other young mutants will also be returning. It’s tentatively scheduled to be released July 18, 2014.
After directing 2000’s “X-Men” and 2003’s “X2: X-Men United,” Singer stepped away from the franchise in order to direct “Superman Returns” and “Valkyrie.” His latest film, “Jack the Giant Killer,” will hit screens March 1, 2013.
Vaughn meanwhile has plans for another film for Fox, likely the drama “Secret Service,” based on the comic book series that he and Mark Millar (“Kick-Ass”) have been working on together. Vaughn directed the film version of “Kick-Ass,” but is only acting as a producer on the sequel, which is currently in production and will be released June 28, 2013.
Who do you think should direct “X-Men: Days of Future Past”? Should Bryan Singer return?
That is a shame. I was curious to see Vaughn continue with his vision of the X-Men. Was any reason given for him leaving the franchise?
As for Singer returning, I suppose why not. X-Men 2 was one of the best movies made from a comic book ever. Plus, it would seem a logical choice for blending/juxtaposing the two storylines and crossing over the old cast with the new. Maybe they can get a mulligan for X-Men 3 while they’re at it and do the Phoenix Saga right this time, maybe have it happen in the newer/historical timeline character’s timestream. O.k., not going to happen. Still, it could work. Provided FOX does not meddle in things. As they are prone to do.
Still, Vaughn pulled this franchise out of the grave it took a nosedive into with X-Men 3, and the Wolverine prequel I have not even bothered to watch yet. I would much rather he directed this than anybody else, including Singer.
-Cheers
I don’t know, when he pulled out of xmen 3 I figured he had legitimate concerns about the amount of time he’d have given it was to have been his first effects driven big budget studio movie although even at the time I remember thinking “jeez dude, pulling out this late in the game looks a little flaky” and wondered if he’d done himself some damage career-wise. Now I’m thinking he’s got some issues. I don’t know if it’s prima donna type stuff or something else, maybe something to do with all the January Jones rumors. But if I had to bet money it’d be that we’re not going to see any future Fox/Vaughn projects, this is the second time he’s screwed them (whether he did or not that’s the way the suits will look at it) on a tentpole film right before filming.
Bringing Singer in? I’m okay with it. The first Xmen was good and placed in context really good and X2 is on par with the best superhero movies and certainly head and shoulders above Raimi’s Spiderman movies which were of the same “era” of pre-Nolan/Marvel movies. I actually loved the admittedly flawed Superman Returns and it’s unabashed love of Donner’s Superman, probably since I feel the same way.
It seems Singer is probably the only guy that could step in at this late date and not Ratner it. There’s no way they back off the release date since they’ve probably dumped millions into pre-production and contracts and lets be honest: Fanboys may hate X3 and Wolverine but they made boatloads of money and that’s all the studio gives a shit about if Singer won’t do it they’ll grab a hack that will hit the budget and schedule, that’s how a lot of these directors who’s continued employment is mind-boggling continue to get hired.
I’d much rather see Singer come back than Vaughn continue. First Class is good but highly overrated in my opinion. Vaughn did a nice job of setting the stage and individual scenes in First Class work well, but Vaughn really struggles with character arcs and emotionally resonance. His films tend to be very superficial and cartoonish. While the Magneto arc in First Class is good, it derives most of its energy from Michael Fassbender’s impeccable acting and Singer’s first two films.
Days of Future Past has the potential to be a very powerful vehicle for a superhero film but it needs to be done right. I think Singer is capable of that, and far more capable of that than Vaughn.
That’s exactly how I thought of First Class the first time I saw it. Then I re-watched it and I found myself freaking crying. It was weird. Vaughn’s movies hold up really well to repeat viewings. Singer’s X2 is very good but it is bloated. It’s “The Dark Knight syndrome” before people even knew there was going to be a “Dark Knight Syndrome.” So his departure for me is sad. On repeat viewings, the movie shines in it’s character development and emotion. But Singer is still a talent.
We’re exact opposites then. I’ve only seen Vaughn’s Stardust once (which was dreadful to me, sorry) but none of the others improved much on a repeat viewing. However, Singer’s films hold up well to repeat viewings. I suppose one could describe Superman Returns as bloated, but I honestly don’t know what you’re talking about regarding X2 or Usual Suspects or even Apt Pupil. X-men 1 has some weak spots, but most of his films are very nicely edited and paced, especially X2. The film never lets up once it gets going and there isn’t a single scene you could cut and still have it be as effective as it is.
This is HORRIBLE.
For many reasons.
The first is, of the three X-Men directors, Vaughn is easily the best. His film was the best. His embracing of the comic book world was the best. He embraced the powers of the mutants, he wasn’t ashamed of the powers, the costumes, and the world like Singer is.
Second, Singer’s second film was very good, but it was a morose anvil-to-head metaphor. It’s what Singer does. Vaughn got the fun, and the seriousness, of being a mutant.
Third, Vaughn made easily the best, most fun X-Men film WITHOUT the benefit of Wolverine (well, for the whole film). Imagine what awesomeness Vaughn would’ve given us WITH Wolverine playing a significant role!!!
Singer hasn’t made a good film since X2. I’m sorry, but I’m just not feeling this.
Not at all. This is worse than Vaughn leaving KA2. This is worse than Wyatt leaving Apes2.
Why, Matt Vaughn? Why? The Douchebag of Fox is gone! Why couldn’t you stick around???
First Class was a very good film, although with some clumsy pacing, maybe that’s because of the mixing of Vaughn’s instincts and Synger’s advices.
I respect both directors, but Matthew Vaughn was more my style, even though I believe either one of them would do a great job with the sequel, given that it’s a splendid storyline of the X-men tales.