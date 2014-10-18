DirecTV orders up more Nick Jonas and Frank Grillo in ‘Kingdom’

“Kingdom” will continue to reign on DIRECTV.

Just a week after the series premiere, the platform has ordered an additional 20 episodes of the one-hour drama from creator Byron Balasco (“Detroit 1-8-7”) and Endemol Studios (“Hell on Wheels”).

Production will begin in spring 2015, with the first 10 episodes airing on the Audience Network next fall. The following 10 episodes will air sometime in 2016.

Starring Nick Jonas and Frank Grillo (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), “Kingdom” is a brutal family saga that takes place in the rough and tumble world of Mixed Martial Arts in Venice, California.

“Kingdom” also stars Kiele Sanchez (“Lost”), Matt Lauria (“Friday Night Lights”), Jonathan Tucker (“Parenthood”) and Joanna Going (“House of Cards”).

“DIRECTV could not be more thrilled by the response that last week”s premiere of 'Kingdom' elicited from both critics and our viewers,” said DIRECTV's Chris Long in a press statement. “The series very clearly resonated with DIRECTV”s subscribers and we eagerly anticipate sharing these additional 20 episodes with them and further exploring the compelling world that Byron Balasco has created.”

“I want to thank DIRECTV and Endemol Studios for their passion and support for the show. I truly couldn't ask for better creative partners,” added writer/creator Balasco. “I'm excited to get back to work with my incredible cast and crew.”

“Knowing that 'Kingdom' will be on the schedule for years to come is a milestone. Getting an additional twenty episodes is a great testament to 'Kingdom,' to Byron”s talent as a writer and show runner and to our cast and crew,” Philippe Maigret, CEO, Endemol Studios said. “We are fortunate to have a show that premiered out of the gate to critical acclaim. We are grateful to DIRECTV for being a supportive partner. This speaks volumes to the DIRECTV subscribers and fans of the show who are on this journey with us.”