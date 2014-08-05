Disclosure and Sam Smith lock up their ‘Latch’ performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Disclosure and Sam Smith reunited last night to play their hit, “Latch” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Six months earlier, they performed the song on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” in their first US TV appearance and before Fallon took over the “Tonight Show” spot. It's remarkable to see the difference in the ease with which Smith now appears before an audience.

Like the “Fallon” performance, the “Kimmel” performance includes projections of white outlined animated faces, like the ones on Disclosure”s “Settle” album cover and other promotional materials, sang the song along with Smith.

While the appearance is coming a bit late in “Latch”s” life span-the song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks- the tune is still extremely popular: This week it returned to its previous peak, No. 7, on the Billboard Hot 100. Between Disclosure and Smith”s schedules, it probably took this long to get them in the same place at the same time again. Shame Smith couldn”t have thrown in a little bit of “Stay With Me” at the end. Would that have been so wrong?

Disclosure plays Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival at San Francisco”s Golden Gate Park this weekend. Smith recently released the video for new single, “I'm Not The Only One.”

Below are both “Jimmy” performances.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

https://dailymotion.com/video/x1a2dzu