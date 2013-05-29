Disney and Pixar set release dates for multiple projects

Animation fans might want to update their calendars — all the way to the end of 2018.

Walt Disney Pictures has unveiled the planned release dates for no less than eight animated films from Disney and Pixar between 2016 and 2018. As of now, all of the films are untitled, and no log lines have been revealed. However, each of them are planned to be released in 3D.

Without further ado, here’s what Disney revealed today:

– Untitled Disney animation is set for March 4, 2016

– Untitled Pixar animation is set for June 17, 2016

– Untitled Disney animation is set for November, 23, 2016

– Untitled Pixar animation is set for June 16, 2017

– Untitled Pixar animation is set for November 22, 2017

– Untitled Disney animation is set for March 9, 2018

– Untitled Pixar animation is set for June 15, 2018

– Untitled Disney animation is set for November 21, 2018

What are all these films about? Your guess is as good as ours, but it’s likely that there are some sequels and spin-offs in there someplace. It’s worth noting that the release dates primarily fall into either June or November, months where Disney and Pixar have consistently struck box office gold. Pixar’s “Cars 2,” “Toy Story 3” and “Brave” were all released in June, while November saw the release of the Disney Animation hits “Wreck-It Ralph” and “Tangled.” Meanwhile, closer in the future, we’ll get the Pixar prequel “Monsters University,” which opens in June, followed by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen” on November 27. Next year brings us Pixar’s “The Good Dinosaur” for release on May 30, 2014, and Disney’s first animated Marvel movie, “Big Hero 6,” in November of 2014.

2015 will see the release of Pixar’s “Inside Out” (from “Up” director Pete Docter) on June 19, 2015, and the long-awaited Pixar sequel “Finding Dory” on November 25, 2015.