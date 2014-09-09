Watch the ‘Duck Tales’ theme recreated with real ducks and hate yourself for laughing

09.09.14

Okay, so. Disney has a website called “Oh My Disney” which is basically what BuzzFeed would look like if it dealt exclusively in princesses. It's family friendly listicles and a handful of original videos.

And then there's this. Somehow, someone got the bright idea of taking ducks and baby goslings and remaking the classic “Duck Tales” opening theme. By rights, this should be campy and terrible. Instead, you'll hate yourself for laughing. I am so mad at how funny this is! 

[Via Oh My Disney]

