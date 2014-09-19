After a year hiatus, Disney remix soundsmith Pogo returns with ‘The Trouble’

About 4 years ago, music producer Pogo (Nick Bertke) became a viral sensation for remixing sound bites from Disney movies with rhythmic beats. His signature style was to take snippets of dialogue from classic movies that weren't whole words, thus creating a unique kind of lyrical gibberish. 

For their part, Disney has turned a blind eye instead of suing the pants off him. Bless. But after while, Pogo moved away from remixing the House of Mouse. Until today, his last Disney-inspired remix, “What I Likes” had been out for over a year. That drought ends now friends.

