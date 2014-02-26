Disney’s ‘Frozen’ rebounds as the best-selling album in the U.S.

The soundtrack to Disney's “Frozen” earns its fifth No. 1 this week, selling 89,000 copies (-11%), according to Nielsen SoundScan.

The soundtrack is currently in its 13th week on the Billboard 200, and has dominated the top or second slot for the past eight weeks. “Frozen” has spent the most weeks at No. 1 since “Titanic” ruled for 16 straight weeks in 1998. The “West Side Story” soundtrack holds the record for the most weeks at No. 1 with 54 weeks in 1962 and 1963.

Country artists round out No. 2 and No. 3, respectively: Eric Church's “The Outsiders” with 74,000 (-74%), following his debut last week at No. 1, and Cole Swindell”s self-titled debut with 63,000. Swindell's “Chillin' It” single hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs last week.

Among the usual suspects on the top 10: The “Now 49” compilation drops from No. 3 to No. 4 with 45,000 (-41%); Beyonce's self-titled album dips from No. 4 to No. 5 with 35,000 (-27%); Lorde's “Pure Heroine” gains from No. 7 to No. 6 with 30,000 (-21%); Katy Perry's “PRISM” rises from No. 9 to No. 7 with 26,000 (-17%); and Bruno Mars' “Unorthodox Jukebox” slips from No. 5 to No. 8 with 23,000 (-51%).

Newcomer Issues enters at No. 9 with its self-titled debut album, which sold 22,000 copies. The rock band”s EP, “Black Diamonds,” has sold 41,000 copies since its release in 2012.

At No. 10, Toni Braxton and Babyface sit with “Love, Marriage & Divorce,” down from No. 8 last week with 21,000 (-37%).

Sales are down 11% this week compared to the previous week and down 12% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 15% compared with the previous year.