Disney’s ‘Let It Go’ Gets Hilariously Garbled Using Google Translate

Like with anything, if you make a clone of a clone of a clone, the final result is going to be…off. So what happens when you take Google Translate’s spotty conversion and feed a sentence through several languages before back into English? Malinda Kathleen Reese decided to find out. Using the lyrics from ‘Let It Go’ – the hit ballad from Disney’s ‘Frozen – Reese input the entire song one line at a time and this was the result.

