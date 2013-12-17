‘Divergent’ director Neil Burger won’t return for the sequel ‘Insurgent’

12.17.13 5 years ago

It looks like “Divergent” director Neil Burger is diverging from the YA sci-fi film series after the first film. 

Lionsgate has revealed that the “Limitless” helmer won’t return for the film’s sequel “Insurgent,” and it’s assumed the same goes for the third film in the trilogy, “Allegiant.” Both sequels have release dates already set. 

The Dystopian sci-fi film takes place in a future society where citizens are split into one of five separate social factions based on their personalities. Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”) stars as a young girl who doesn’t fit into any of the five factions and rebels against the system. 

Based on the hit YA book trilogy by Veronica Roth, “Divergent” is hoping to follow in the blockbuster footsteps of “Twilight” and “The Hunger Games” series. 

It also stars Theo James, Zoë Kravitz, Ansel Elgort, Maggie Q, Jai Courtney, Miles Teller and Kate Winslet.

The first sequel, “Insurgent,” has been set for March 20, 2015, while “Allegiant” will hit theaters March 18, 2016.

Burger’s replacement will likely be announced soon, however, as “Insurgent” is scheduled to begin production this spring, according to the Variety report. Brian Duffield (“Jane Got a Gun”) is writing the script.

“Divergent” will be released March 21, 2014.
 

