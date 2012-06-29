Song Of The Day: Divine Fits is ‘Nice,’ combining Spoon with Wolf Parade

I wasn’t sure how I felt about the first offering from the Divine Fits — the trio-combo of Britt Daniel (Spoon), Dan Boeckner (Wolf Parade) and Sam Brown (New Bomb Turks) — but now I think their forthcoming full-length might be rather nice.

“Would That Not Be Nice” definitely scratches the Spoon itch, after the new-wavey minor discotheque of initial offering “My Love Is Real.” That latter tune will be up for purchase as a single on July 31 with exclusive non-album B-side “I Was Born In A Laundromat.” My Love Is… Clean?

The new, as-yet-untitled album from Divine Fits was produced by Nick Launay (Public Image Ltd., Killing Joke, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and will be dropped “later this year” via Merge.

You can check out a stream of “My Love Is Real” by “liking” the band on Facebook. “Would That Not Be Nice” is streaming below: