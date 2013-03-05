‘Django’ and ‘Ted’ lead MTV Movie Awards nominations as ‘Twilight’ nearly shut out

There was a time, I think, maybe, when the MTV Movie Awards were kinda neat. But when you’re talking about an organization that didn’t want it even whispered that it was celebrating its 30th anniversary (lest the kiddies think it’s old school), well, you get “Best Shirtless Performance.”
Ironically enough, that new category this year is the one place that perennial MTV Movie Awards favorite, “The Twilight Saga,” was chalked up this year. The Razzie-dominating vampire tragedy was shut-out otherwise. Gasp! Is the honeymoon over?
The nominations were led by Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” and Seth MacFarlane’s “Ted” with seven each. Not far behind was David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” with six and, rounding out the Movie of the Year line-up, “The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight Rises” with four and five respectively.
By far my favorite of the nominees? Kara Hayward and Jared Gillman’s precious moment from “Moonrise Kingdom” being immortalized in the Best Kiss category. Now you’re talkin’, MTV. Also, Ben Affleck gets another tip of the hat for his acting chops in “Argo.” The Best Picture Oscar winner’s only mention was in the Best Male Performance category, but at least the members of BAFTA won’t feel so alone in taking that notice this year.
Check out the full list of nominees below. And remember, all this stuff is backlogged for your perusing delight at The Circuit.
Movie of the Year
“The Avengers”
“The Dark Knight Rises”
“Django Unchained”
“Silver Linings Playbook”
“Ted”
Best Male Performance
Ben Affleck, “Argo”
Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”
Jamie Foxx, “Django Unchained”
Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike”
Best Female Performance
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”
Mila Kunis, “Ted”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Emma Watson, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”
Breakthrough Performance
Ezra Miller, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
Eddie Redmayne, “Les Misérables”
Suraj Sharma, “Life of Pi”
Quevenzhané Wallis, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”
Best On-Screen Duo
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson, “Django Unchained”
Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, “The Campaign”
Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg, “Ted”
Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr., “The Avengers”
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Jessica Chastain, “Zero Dark Thirty”
Alexandra Daddario, “Texas Chainsaw 3D”
Martin Freeman, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”
Jennifer Lawrence, “The House at the End of the Street”
Suraj Sharma, “Life of Pi”
Best Shirtless Performance
Christian Bale, “The Dark Knight Rises”
Daniel Craig, “Skyfall”
Taylor Lautner, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”
Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”
Channing Tatum, “Magic Mike”
Best Kiss
Kara Hayward and Jared Gillman, “Moonrise Kingdom”
Mila Kunis and Mark Wahlberg, “Ted”
Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Kerry Washington and Jamie Foxx, “Django Unchained”
Emma Watson and Logan Lerman, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
Best Fight
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson & Jeremy Renner vs. Tom Hiddelston, “The Avengers”
Christian Bale vs. Tom Hardy, “The Dark Knight Rises”
Jamie Foxx vs. Candieland Henchman, “Django Unchained”
Daniel Craig vs. Ola Rapace, “Skyfall”
Mark Wahlberg vs. Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”
Best Villain
Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”
Marion Cotillard, “The Dark Knight Rises” (SPOILER!)
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”
Tom Hardy, “The Dark Knight Rises”
Tom Hiddleston, “The Avengers”
Best Musical Moment
Anne Hathaway, “Les Misérables”
Channing Tatum, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash & Adam Rodriguez, “Magic Mike”
Emma Watson, Logan Lerman & Ezra Miller, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean & Hanna Mae Lee, “Pitch Perfect”
Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”
Best WTF Moment
Javier Bardem, “Skyfall”
–Mutilated and deformed after a botched suicide attempt, Bardem’s villain twists his prosthetic mug to show the few teeth he has left in a gut-twisting moment filled with vindictive vengeance.
Anna Camp, “Pitch Perfect”
–As Aubrey, Camp gives a barftastic display of a capella angst that tips the scales of cinematic grossness.
Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson, “Django Unchained”
–In an excruciating sequence, Foxx’s Django blasts servile head-servant Stephen, played by Jackson, and sets the Candieland mansion ablaze with the strike of a match.
Seth MacFarlane, “Ted”
–Fuzzy, flirtatious and flagrantly inappropriate, Seth MacFarlane’s Ted takes his co-worker crush one step too far.
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
–Washington’s Whip Whitaker rolls an inverted plane out of a 90-degree nose dive and saves the lives of 96 passengers on board.
The 2013 MTV Movie Awards will go down on Sunday, April 14 at 9pm ET/PT on — you guessed it — MTV.
THIS ISN’T SUPPOSED TO BE THE OSCARS!!! Uh can you say rating will be dropping…laugh now but no Twilight, no ratings or less and less. Have fun watching another Oscars, BAFTA or whatever this crap is now.
Write a comment…Meanwhile 3 out of 5 “Breakthrough Performances” have done other work – BETTER work – before their nominated films, and Jessica Chastain gets a dead wrong “Scared-As-S**t-Performance” nomination for ‘Zero Dark Thirty’, though it was clearly meant for ‘Mama’.
Well, “breakthrough” doesn’t mean “debut.” And when has Rebel Wilson been better than in Pitch Perfect? Pretty solid category, if you ask me.
I agree, but she’s not even the best breakthrough performance in that film. She’s not bad, but I don’t get what exactly makes her a comedic icon as so many people claim her to be, even before “Pitch Perfect”.
20th anniversary.
No? Did I misread that?
30th. 1981 – 2011
I remember they did a pretty big deal about their 20th anniversary in 2001 but now that you mention it, I don’t seem to recall them ever really celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2011. Since it is no where near the “music” network that it used to be then I can see why they probably figured it wasn’t even worth it.
Believe me, it was a willful thing. They don’t want to seem old. People who worked there were told not to even bring it up.
WTF Best Shirtless Performance?? facepalm
Dare I say these are…not that bad? I don’t see a single unworthy performance in Male, Female, or Breakthrough, and the only Best Movie nominee without an Oscar nomination is, interestingly, The Dark Knight Rises (and I guess we’re all cool with that spoiler on Marion Cotillard’s character). The irony of this, of course, being that I actually thought this last Twilight installment was either best or second best in the series.
Heh, thought the same thing about Cotillard.
Anybody who would care to know that spoiler knows it already. At some point it’s kind of a soft spoiler, like Keyser Soze being what’s his face. Like if you don’t know by now then fuck you anyway, you know? Not YOU. But I think you know what I mean.
With twilight only being nominated once good luck getting good ratings ill still watch even though I am a big twilight fan but watever they had their days I guess
Wow I don’t know if I would call any of these inspired picks, but this is a lot better than recent years. Hell they even nominated Day-Lewis. I mean usually this is an association that will nominate Zac Efron no matter what he’s in.
The “Best Shirtless Performance” category seems to be a new low, that’s right. But I like it anyway, solely for the fact, that Seth MacFarlane was nominated as Ted for “Ted”! It reminds me a of those pranks the Razzies did in the good old days, when they nominated Bruce for “Worst Actor”…
I meant “Bruce, the Shark” of course… just to be sure ;)
I’m kind of shocked that these are the nods for this kind of awards show. Twilight usually dominates these things, so I’m genuinely shocked it’s almost left out here. I haven’t watched the show in years, but to have Django Unchained, The Dark Knight Rises, Silver Linings Playbook, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Skyfall all in the same year is pretty solid. Hell, I even like Ted. Not bad… not bad at all.
They’re pretty decent, actually. I’m gonna have to watch them un-snarkily for once! Especially if they award Ezra Miller. Dude deserved an Oscar nod for ‘Perks’.
A bit bummed on the Cotillard nod, though. She wasn’t bad, but her twist came so late in the game I forgot she was part of the movie by then. Should’ve nominated Samuel L. Jackson instead.
Their BP lineup crushes the Oscars’ BP choices. Twilight got exactly what it deserved. And DDL’s win streak ends here.
Holy crap, this is actually a pretty damn good list of nominations. Good job, MTV. It’s got award worthy performances with just the right mix of fun 2012 pop culture thrown in there.
now THIS is the MTV I grew up with! Thank god Twilight is over. I hope from now on they decide to recognized, not only funny movies, but good movies that are both popular and have something to say. I mean, Boyz N Da Hood, Bound, Scream and others were nominated and they weren’t exactly The Avengers.
I know these are the MTV Movie Awards, but still… I grew up watching them and I loved them.
No Twilight, No Transformers, No Zac Efron, No Taylor Swift. Hmmmm, I think I might actually tune in :)
The nominations are actually quite better than usual.
Obviously these awards are silly, not to be taken seriously, meant for the tween-age crowd…but I have to say they have some cool picks, especially in comparison to previous years. I mean who would of thought MTV would nominate DDL? And Im really happy Perks of Being a Wallflower is getting some love, one of my favorites of the year (though Lerman cant break through even HERE!?) And Pitch Perfect was asmart and surprising comedy, so Im glad it can get some notice too. Best Shirtless category aside, kudos for veering, at least slightly, away from blindly picking twilight/miley cyrus/zac efron/whatever-13yr-old-flock-too-because-media-tells-them-to.
Surely they intended to nominate Hathaway for The Dark Knight Rises, and someone had a brain fart and wrote Les Miserables instead.
I think that they should get rid of either Mila Kunis or Rebel Wilson’s nomination and given Hathaway a second nomination for her work in TDKR.
Except Amour, every BP nominee is represented.
robert and kristine should be nominated for best kiss…what happened MTV?