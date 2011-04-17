Do Foo Fighters finally land their first No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200?

More than 15 years after their birth, Foo Fighters are poised to celebrate their first No. 1 with “Wasting Light.” The band”s sixth studio album is poised to sell up to 235,000 for the week ending April 17, according to Hits Daily Double.

That means Adele”s “21” drops out of No. 1 to No. 2 with sales of 80,000. Alison Krauss & Union Station”s latest, “Paper Airplane, should land at No. 3, while Latin rockers Mana”s “Drama and Light” and Paul Simon”s “So Beautiful or So What” are duking it out for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.

The only other debut in the Top 10 looks to be British pop princess Jessie J”s “Who You Are.” Other newcomers, new titles from Atmosphere and TV on the Radio, barely miss the Top 10, coming in around No. 12 and 13, respectively.

Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale,” which topped the Billboard 200 two weeks ago, looks like it will drop to No. 6.