Do ‘Glee’s’ Warblers hold off Adele at the top of the Billboard 200?

Fake television groups rule this week on the Billboard 200 this week. “Glee Presents the Warblers,” a soundtrack album featuring primarily the vocal talents of “Glee” stars Chris Colfer and Darren Criss, debuts at No. 2 this week with sales of 86,000. All previous “Glee” related sets have debuted in the top 10.

The Disney Channel”s soundtrack to made-for-TV movie “Lemonade Mouth” soars 18-4 in its second week on the chart thanks to repeated airings of the musical drama and a Target promotion, according to Billboard.

But the prime spoils belong to Adele, who pops back up to No. 1 with “21” again from No. 2. Thanks to Easter sales and continued pop airplay for first single, “Rolling in the Deep,” she sees a healthy sales increase as well, moving 153,000 units, up 65% from last week. Last week”s top seller, Foo Fighters” “Wasting Light” drops to No. 3

Britney Spears” “Femme Fatale” hangs in there rising one spot to No. 6, propelled by sales pricing for the title at iTunes and Target. Target”s sales also helped notch increased sales for Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never,” which jumps 22-10, as well as Chris Brown”s “F.A.M.E.,” which stays at No. 9, but sees a sales increase. A Best Buy promotion helps Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” slide 10-7.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Alison Krauss & Union Station”s “Paper Airplane,” which falls 3-6 and Paul Simon”s “So Beautiful or So What,” which moves 4-8.