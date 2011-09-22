Do Maroon 5, Xtina and ‘Jagger’ dance to 3 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100?

“Moves Like Jagger” stays perfectly still this week as the Maroon 5 tune featuring Christina Aguilera remains at No. 1 on Billboard”s Hot 100 for the third week in a row.

“Jagger” isn”t the only static song: the top four on the chart remain the same as last week: Adele”s “Someone Like You” is No. 2, Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” is No. 3 and LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” is No. 4.

Maroon 5 Adam Levine shows back up at No. 5 as the featured guest on Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts,” according to Billboard.

“Lighters,” by Bad Meets Evil featuring Bruno Mars slides 5-6, while Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel” featuring Sabi soars 11-7, surpassing its previous high of No. 8.

A trio of ladies bring up the rear as Rihanna”s “Cheers (Drink To That)” rises 10-8, Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” falls 7-9 and Lady Gaga”s “You And I” also slips two spots to No. 10.

The real news can be found way down at No. 87 on the Hot 100 this week as Tony Bennett”s duet with Amy Winehouse, “Body & Soul,” bows at No. 87.  At 85, Bennett is the oldest artist to ever appear on the chart.  He”s only one year older than George Burns, who hit the chart in 1980 at the relatively young age of 84.

The highest debut of the week belongs to Coldplay”s “Paradise,” which powers on the chart at No. 16. Time will tell if it surpasses “Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall,  the first single from the forthcoming “Mylo Xyloto,” which peaked at No. 14.

