Do the vampires of FX’s ‘The Strain’ have a sweet tooth?

04.29.14

(CBR) This summer, FX will premiere its adaptation of “The Strain”, the vampire thriller from the minds of Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan. A new teaser has gone online, one that”s tragically light on the vampire action, but heavy on the sweet stuff – and by sweet stuff, we literally mean candy.

“The Strain” stars House of Cards veteran Corey Stoll as Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Centers for Disease Control”s Canary Team. He”s at the center of an investigation into a massive viral outbreak that”s connected to an ancient strain of vampirism. In addition to Stoll, “The Strain” stars Sean Astin, Mia Maestro, Kevin Durand and more.

“The Strain” will premiere in July on FX.

