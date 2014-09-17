‘Doctor Strange’: Filming location and possible release date revealed

(CBR) Marvel is reportedly in final negotiations to shoot “Doctor Strange” in the UK.

Multiple sources report that Marvel Studios is in final negotiations to shoot “Doctor Strange” at Pinewood Studios' U.K. facility, Shepperton Studios. First reported by Screen Daily and independently confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to join “Captain America 3” as one of Marvel's films for 2016.

While details are still sparse concerning when the film will begin shooting and its actual release date, Screen Daily's report states that a “tentative shoot date” has been set for May 2015, with the intention of rolling out the final film for a July 8, 2016 release. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Shooting “Doctor Strange” at Pinewood's Shepperton Studios would continue a longstanding relationship between Marvel and Shepperton, with a number of Marvel films including “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” filming there.

Although no official details about “Doctor Strange” have yet been released by Marvel or Disney, fans already know that Scott Derrickson has signed on to direct, seemingly confirmed by the director himself over Twitter at the time of the announcement.

No public casting announcements have been made, though everyone from Johnny Depp to Benedict Cumberbatch have been rumored to be in consideration for the cast. Joaquin Phoenix was confirmed to be in talks with Marvel in July to join the film, though no news about the negotiations has been reported since. CBR News has reached out to Disney for comment about the “Doctor Strange” U.K. shoot negotiations.