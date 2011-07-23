Does Adele’s ’21’ pop back up to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week?

The unsinkable Adele floats back to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart next week as “21” is poised to pop back to No. 1.

The title is No. 3 this week. It has not slipped out of the top 5 since its February release and is this year’s top seller at well over 2 million units in the U.S. It will sell around 75,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. http://www.hitsdailydouble.com/news/rumormill.cgi?10

The Top 10 will likely see four debuts: the latest edition of “Kidz Bop Kids” should handily snare second place with sales of up to 65,000, while 3 Doors Down’s “Time of My Life” is in a tight race with Beyonce’s “4” for the No. 3 spot. Similarly, new sets from 311 (“Universal Pulse”) and DJ Khaled (“We The Best Forever” ) are in a dead heat for fifth place.

Otherwise, this week’s No. 1, Blake Shelton’s “Red River Blue” will likely drop to No. 7, Jason Aldean’s “My Kinda Party” is No. 8, Selena Gomez & The Scene’s “When The Sun Goes Down” is at No. 9 and Bad Meets Evil’s “Hell: The Sequel” is at No. 10.