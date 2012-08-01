Does Carly Rae Jepsen make it 8 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100? Maybe

08.01.12 6 years ago

It”s an 8th week at the summit for Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe,” as the song ties Goyte”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year.

We”ll see next week if she can break the tie and hit nine weeks or if Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake,” which rises 3-2 this week, will surge ahead to No. 1. Billboard notes that every time a Perry song has reached No. 2 before, it has gone on to hit No. 1. “Wide Awake” switches places with Maroon 5″s “Payphone, which drops to No. 3.

Flo Rida”s “Whistle” blows its way from No. 6 to No. 4, pushing Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” down one spot to No. 5.

Once again, there are no new entries in the Top 10: Gotye”s “Somebody” falls from No. 5-6, while the rest of the chart looks the same as it did last week: Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been” is No. 7, David Guetta”s “Titanium”  featuring Sia is No. 8, Usher”s “Scream” is No. 9 and Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” holds at No. 10.

Jepsen”s duet with Owl City, “Good Time,” will likely jump into the Top 10 next week: this week is powers its way from No. 23 to No. 13.

