Does ‘Frozen’s’ ‘Let It Go’ sequence pay homage to ‘Watchmen’?

#Watchmen #Frozen
and 03.18.14 4 years ago

(CBR) While Adele Dazeem”s Idina Menzel”s performance of “Let It Go” from “Frozen” is inescapable (and downright catchy), I”d somehow missed widespread speculation that the big scene from Disney”s latest animated blockbuster is an elaborate homage to the Mars sequence from “Watchmen” by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

It”s already inspired some mashups, but now Slate”s Forrest Wickman draws our attention to one that may just erase any doubts, ending the debate once and for all (or, y”know, not): Alex Wolinetz’s combination of the song”s lyrics with Gibbons” panels depicting a self-exiled Doctor Manhattan. (You can see the rest of the mashup at Slate.com.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Watchmen#Frozen
TAGSFROZENFrozen Watchmen mashupWATCHMEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP