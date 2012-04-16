Does ‘Iron Man 3’ heading to China mean we’ll see the Mandarin?

Dealing with China is one of the most difficult things for Hollywood to do at the moment. It is a huge market, one that can add significant returns to a film’s international box-office take, but in order to do so, there’s a bit of a tap-dance that any film must do, and very few films ever get that official state-sanctioned release.
And while the first inclination of longtime “Iron Man” fans is going to be “Yay, they’re using the Mandarin” because of the news that the upcoming “Iron Man 3” is not only going to shoot in China but actually be co-financed by the Chinese, I would think that’s a dangerous assumption to make. The Mandarin is a tough villain for the film series to introduce without flirting with the sort of “Yellow Peril” stereotypes that makes China nervous about Hollywood in the first place.
In general, Disney is busy laying down some groundwork for ongoing relationships with the Chinese film industry, and why not? You’re talking about a market that could conceivably add billions to a film’s box-office if given a wide release there. Billions. With a b. And in order to have access to that potential audience, involving the Chinese in the production of the film seems like a logical step. You want to make sure that you’re speaking to local tastes and interests and that you’re creating something that is going to be allowed to play as widely as possible.
When Ben Kingsley was first rumored to be joining the film, people started speculating about whether or not he’d be playing The Mandarin. I think that’s less likely than ever now, because I doubt China would want an English actor playing a Chinese character, especially one who is unabashedly villainous. I don’t think the key to cracking the Chinese market is having an American hero beat the crap out of a Chinese bad guy onscreen.
Film is increasingly an international concern, and while this is important for Disney as a company looking to gain a foothold in a huge potential market, we also have to take into consideration the message that is sent when we partner with China and start exporting more than just the principal photography part of a picture. It sounds like China’s going to have a real stake in this movie, and with shooting taking place there, at least some of the film will have Chinese crew working on it. China is a complicated political situation these days, so Disney embracing them to this degree is risky. It could easily turn into a public relations nightmare, and it’s got to make American crews uneasy.
Still, this is just one part of Disney’s overall China plan, so expect more announcements like this in the near future.
“Iron Man 3” is set for release May 3, 2013.
Regardless of the character’s origins, there is most definitely a way to do The Mandarin and not be racist. In the comics it seems like he’s basically become a Lex Luthor figure, which seems like a great fit for the Iron Man movie franchise. I can’t help but think associating any Asian bad guy with “Yellow Peril” stereotypes, regardless of the actual product, is a form of subtle racism in and of itself. Keep in mind, I most definitely am not accusing you of this, Drew. I understand you’re relating real concerns that the folks ramping up production can and will have if they ever use him. Then again, there’s a part of me that’s glad they may have those concerns if it gets them to help make the character three-dimensional and something besides a cackling villain.
Why does using The Mandarin imply possible ‘yellow peril’ stereotypes, and impausible villainy? North Korea, Uzbekistan and Burma are all ruled by real-life Asian ‘supervillains’.
Very interesting article. I’m wondering how the Chinese took the somewhat clichéed R’as Al Ghul in BATMAN BEGINS. Now he’s not Chinese but rather Nepalese oder Tibetan I guess (don’t know his comic origins). In the end, it’s a movie about an Asian terrorist group attacking a US city. Among the many other things it is, of course. How would a Mandarin with a similarly vague origin be ‘worse’ than that in terms of painting stereotypes? Just wondering…
Jon Favreau always said he wouldn’t do Mandarin because he found it pretty racist. And if they were doing it, there are countless Chinese actors who could play him just as well as the English Ben Kingsley. I don’t think Shane Black et al would make that poor of a decision.
The Chinese market is easy to understand. They just want a good time at the movies and don’t want to sit through insulting, racist drivel. So in that respect China is just like most other places. But it does rule out so much of what Hollywood produces.
By catering to an entire nation’s whims and tastes, doesn’t that handicap the director and any sort of vision they might have for a film? Not just thinking about Iron Man, but any film that is going to be released in China. Directors already have to worry about studio notes and American tastes (to a certain degree), but this seems like it will only stifle creativity.
We’re talking Iron Man here….dude in a robot suit flying around beating the crap out of everyone. How creative can they get, really?
SECRET LEAKED PLOT FROM IRON MAN 3: Tony Stark zooms around in suit(s), overcomes obstacles, makes wisecracks, looks like he gets his ass handed to him but wins in the end against .
Roll credits over AC/DC.
You read it here first. Don’t believe for a minute that Shane “Lethal Weapon” Black is gonna deviate from that outline.
Yeah, I don’t get the “Yellow Peril” thing either unless the mere fact that the Mandarin is villainous = racism – a stance I personally don’t agree with.
The easy workaround on this is to make Kingsley the head of the Ten Rings group, but change the villain’s nationality and call him by a real name, not a super villain name.